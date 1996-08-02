Selected Papers in Anonymity

Modelling Unlinkability (PDF) (Cached: PDF)

by Sandra Steinbrecher and Stefan Köpsell.

In the Proceedings of Privacy Enhancing Technologies workshop (PET 2003), March 2003, pages 32-47. (BibTeX entry)·

Heartbeat Traffic to Counter (n-1) Attacks (PDF) (Cached: PDF)

by George Danezis and Len Sassaman.

In the Proceedings of the Workshop on Privacy in the Electronic Society (WPES 2003), Washington, DC, USA, October 2003. (BibTeX entry)· Mix nodes should send out "heartbeat" messages (dummies that start and end at that node). By measuring how many return in a given time, they can detect whether the adversary is dropping or delaying traffic coming into them (possibly so he can launch an active blending attack).